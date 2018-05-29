JUST IN
Reliance Infratel withdraws NCLAT plea seeking permission for asset sales

The RCom group firm's petition was also backed by public sector lender SBI at NCLAT

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bharti Infratel

Reliance Infratel today withdrew its petition from the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal seeking permission to sell its tower and fibre assets

Counsel appearing for Reliance Infratel informed NCLAT that they have reached settlement with its minority share holder HSBC Daisy Mauritius.

"Parties have reached settlement. The moment company exits IBC process, they would sign the terms of consent," the Reliance Infratel counsel said.

Following this, a NCLAT bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya allowed them to withdraw.

"In view of consent terms, parties are allowed to withdraw their appeal. Both appeals are accordingly disposed of," the bench said.

The RCom group firm's petition was also backed by public sector lender SBI at NCLAT.
