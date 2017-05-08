Reliance Jio is offering 100% cashback on JioFi: Here's how to avail of it

is currently offering 100 per cent cashback on its JioFi portable Wi-Fi device, which connects to 10 devices at the same time. The cashback offer is valid for those buying JioFi in exchange for an old dongle, router and 4G data card.

According to the terms and policies of the cashback offer available on Reliance Jio's online portal, customers seeking to avail of a 100 per cent cashback on JioFi need to exchange their old dongle, router or 4G data card. In exchange, provides additional data worth Rs 2,010 – 5 GB data worth Rs 210 per month for 10 months – that equals 100 per cent of the device amount.

There also is another scheme where users who do not wish to exchange can get an offer worth Rs 1,005 on purchase of JioFi online. In purchases made without exchange, provides additional data worth Rs 1,005 – 5 GB data worth Rs 210 per month for 5 months – that equals to 50 per cent of the device amount.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can avail of 100% cashback offer:

Step 1: To avail of 100 per cent cashback, you need to purchase through online portal by paying Rs 1,999.

Step 2: You have to visit a store with original invoice, JioFi Box with or without old dongle or other device for exchange

Step 3: You need to purchase a SIM card, which can be done at a Store or any other partner store by furnishing identity proof, address proof and passport size photograph or Aadhaar card.

Step 4: You need to recharge with Rs 408 (309 + 99) or Rs 608 (509 + 99) plan and enjoy the benefits of a Prime membership, along with Dhan Dhana Dhan offer.

Step 5: After the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, you have to recharge with a minimum of Rs 149

Step 6: After the expiry of the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer period, if you availed of the Dongle exchange offer, you get free 4G Data worth up to Rs. 2010/- (10 vouchers worth Rs 201/- each). You will be entitled to 5GB of 4G data worth Rs 201 top-up with each recharge (up to 10 recharges) done before 31 March 2018.

Step 7: After expiry of the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer period, if you did not opt for the Dongle exchange offer, you get free 4G Data worth up to Rs 1005/- (5 vouchers worth Rs 201/- top-up). Customers will be entitled to 5GB of 4G data worth Rs 201 top-up with each recharge (up to 5 recharges) done before 31 March 2018.