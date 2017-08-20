Retailers grow sales, struggle with profits in June quarter

Listed have struggled with their bottom line in the first quarter despite rising sales as discounts were advanced to clear stocks before the goods and services tax was introduced.

Revenues of top retail grew an average 23%, year on year, in April-June but except for Future Retail, and Trent, other retail posted losses during the quarter.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail posted revenue growth of 25% during the quarter but a loss of Rs 20 crore. Shoppers Stop posted sales growth of 22% but a loss of Rs 4 crore.

Abneesh Roy, senior vice-president, institutional equities, Edelweiss Securities, said sales might decline in the second quarter due to the advancing of discounts.

A K Prabhakar, head of research, IDBI Capital, said, “ have cleared stocks with discounts before the GST, which seems to have affected their bottom line.”

Profit before interest, tax and depreciation margins of showed a mixed trend. Future Retail, Avenue and posted improvements but Shoppers Stop and Aditya Birla Fashion posted declines.

Same-store sales growth of the top retail grew by an average 16.2% during the quarter, one of the best performances in the last several quarters. Shoppers Stop posted 19.8% same-store sales growth during the quarter while Future Retail’s Big Bazaar posted 15.9%, one of the best for the chain.

Future Retail’s net profit more than doubled to Rs 147.85 crore while its revenue rose 18.22% to Rs 4,704.93 crore during the quarter.