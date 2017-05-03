Company
Business Standard

Sachin Tendulkar branded smartphones are launching today

The srt.phone will become the first-ever signature smartphone endorsed by Sachin Tendulkar

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Sachin Tendulkar, Smartron, srt.phone
Photo: Twitter

Smartron, an Indian information technology company, is set to launch Sachin Tendulkar-branded smartphone in India today. 

The information related to hardware and software of the upcoming smartphone is scarce and the company has kept the lid tight on such information until the official launch, which is just a few hours away now. 

The srt.phone will become the first-ever signature smartphone endorsed by Sachin Tendulkar and there are chances that we may see more in the series in future as well.

Last year, Smartron received an undisclosed amount of funding from cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who is also a brand ambassador of the company.
The company does not have a vast line of product range and is currently offering just a smartphone – t.phone – and high-end tablet – t.book. Both the products are promoted as ‘designed and engineered in India’ and are currently available through major online e-commerce platform and offline retail stores.

