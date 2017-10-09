Saudi Aramco sets sight on India's downstream sector, plans mega investment

The world's biggest oil producer today said that the company is set to invest in in India soon forming a joint venture.

The company will work across the entire oil and gas value chain, and leverage its information technology know-how to Indian majors. "India is on our radar for a long time. We are under discussions with various players to have joint ventures in India and are very optimistic about the country. We are going to invest in India," the company chief executive officer Amin Nasser said addressing petroleum summit organised by IHS Markit in Delhi today.

He added that the company is lured by the growth of demand in India as the country's oil consumption increased by 8%, as compared to a global average of 1.5%. The state-run oil giant of Saudi Arabia also indicated that it launched an office in New Delhi to source services from the manufacturing sector in the country, which is getting transformed through Make in India initiatives.

"We are looking at collaborations in the manufacturing sector and supplying. We are looking at long-term commitments by expanding the bilateral trade between both the countries from beyond $25 billion now," Nasser added.

The company will also be looking at collaborations with research institutions and the academia.

The company is also planning to evaluate all segments including refining, pipeline and marketing and back it up with latest technology available at its disposal. The company has launched its subsidiary Aramco Asia India at a time when it is looking to acquire a stake in the Rs 40,000 crore mega refinery in the west coast of India.

" has expressed its interest to participate in the West Coast refinery being built by the three oil marketing We are looking into it," petroleum minister said.

“We are looking at mega investment in India as it is an important market. India is going from 4.6 million barrel per day of oil consumption to 10 million barrel per day by 2040,” the chief added.

The company also expects the movement of a lot of crude oil towards petrochemical industry in India, as it is on an upward curve.

Speaking on the issue of bringing in more electric vehicles, he said that the transition to electric vehicles will be a slow process.

"By 2030-2040, there will be a decline in existing crude production. There is demand growth and there is a natural decline in fields and so there is need to continue to invest to offset natural decline to bring capacity,” he added.