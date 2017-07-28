Scoot says no to expansion over failure of Indian carriers to fulfil quota

Scoot, the low-cost long-haul carrier owned by Airlines, said on Friday it cannot increase the number of seats and destinations in India, since Indian carriers were yet to fulfil their of services as agreed upon in the between the two countries.



The Airlines group, which includes Silk Air and Scoot, has exhausted its permissible quota, barring some not-so-viable tier-2 destinations in the country. Air and the private Indian airlines, on the other hand, have utilised only 50 per cent of their entitlement, according to Bharath Mahadevan, country head, at

"There is nothing in our hands as the bilateral air services are a subject matter of the government-to-government agreement. Indian carriers currently operate only 50 per cent of their and until this reaches 80 per cent, it is not possible (for any revision)," added Mahadevan.

started operating as Airline's single low-cost carrier brand in from July 25, 2017. At the initial stage, it added all five destinations that were hitherto operated by Tiger Air, besides launching operations for three other destinations last year. Singapore's national carrier had decided to keep as a single low-cost brand across the region, following the merger of and

Mahadevan said was on the threshold of an explosion in travel demand that has a lot of growth potential, given that there are 50 weekly being operated between the two countries by the Airlines Group. Given an opportunity, the company would like to add Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata to its list of destinations, he said.

For the Airline group, is the second-largest market after China and accounts for around 10 per cent of Scoot's revenues. currently operates its low-cost services to 55 destinations in 18 countries across the South East and North Asian region, besides Australia. Its Indian destinations include Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Tiruchirapalli, Jaipur and Lucknow.