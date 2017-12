Singapore-based investment firm has invested Rs 155 crore in Group's pharmaceutical business. Group, which has interests in real estate and housing finance, had set up a pharmaceutical sales and distributions firm last year.

"We began sales in May and in six months we have done a turnover of around Rs 70 crore. We have products across therapies and our focus is on domestic market. We will use the fresh capital to grow our business," said Nikhil Chari, CEO of Pharmaceuticals.

The company does not have its own manufacturing unit and outsources products.