Smartphone market jumps back to life after GST hiccup

With the disruption due to the goods and services tax (GST) behind them and the festive season imminent, smartphone manufacturers have started launching new devices. According to industry estimates, over 250 new smartphone models will be launched by October. Launches were put on hold since June as stock clearance and GST compliance took over. During the past two months, bringing channel partners on board consumed a large chunk of time and resources for handset makers. However, nearly two dozen launches by major brands like Panasonic, Gionee, LG, Intex and Lenovo have ...