Smartphone market jumps back to life after GST hiccup

With the disruption due to the goods and services tax (GST) behind them and the festive season imminent, smartphone manufacturers have started launching new devices. According to industry estimates, over 250 new smartphone models will be launched by October. Launches were put on hold since June as stock clearance and GST compliance took over. During the past two months, bringing channel partners on board consumed a large chunk of time and resources for handset makers. However, nearly two dozen launches by major brands like Panasonic, Gionee, LG, Intex and Lenovo have ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?