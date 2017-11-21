SoftBank set to take driver's seat in Ola

Japanese investment giant SoftBank is close to acquiring an additional 10-12 per cent stake in ANI Technologies, the parent company of Ola, to increase its holding in the ride-hailing firm to around 50 per cent ahead of its planned investment in global rival Uber. SoftBank will pay between $400 million and $500 million to Tiger Global, the second-largest backer of Ola, to give the US firm a partial exit, people familiar with the development told Business Standard on condition of anonymity. Currently, Tiger Global holds a 21-22 per cent stake in Ola, while SoftBank, which has ...