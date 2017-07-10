Solar equipment makers keen on export

Solar energy equipment manufacturers in the country are increasingly looking at the export market, with the domestic ones having capacity constraints and a dependence on imports. Most have steered clear of venturing into China, the world’s largest market in the segment. However, they are exploring elsewhere — Latin America, West Asia, Africa and Japan have all seen Indian manufacturers raising their presence. Sterling And Wilson, for instance, is implementing the world’s largest single-location solar photovoltaic (PV) plant in Abu Dhabi, of 1,177 Mw ...