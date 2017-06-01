Company
Business Standard

Sony Xperia XZ Premium with 4K screen launched in India at Rs 59,990

On pre-booking from June 2 to June 11, you get Rs 8,990 SRS-XB20 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for free

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Sony India has launched in the country its flagship smartphone, the Xperia XZ Premium, at Rs 59,990. The smartphone, the first to feature a whopping 4K display and a powerful 19-megapixel camera capable of recording incredible slow motion videos, had been unveiled during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017.

In terms of specifications, the Sony Xperia XZ Premium offers top of the line innards. The smartphone sports a 5.5-inch high dynamic range (HDR)-ready display, with 4K (2160 x 3840) resolution and covered with Gorilla Glass 5 for protection from scratches and accidental drops. Powering the device is Qualcomm latest Snapdragon 835 processor that features Snapdragon X16 LTE modem, which supports a speed of up to 1 Gbps, and Adreno 540 graphic processing unit (GPU) for smoother graphics. 

The major attraction of the device is its 19-megapixel rear camera, capable of recording slow-motion video in 960 frames per second (FPS). There are multitudes of extra camera features for photography enthusiasts and professionals which make the Xperia XZ Premium a heavy-weight in its league.

The Xperia XZ Premium boots Android Nougat v7.1 out of the box and features 4 GB of RAM, besides 64 GB of built-in storage expandable via microSD card. The phone is fitted with a 3,230 mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 3.0 and an adaptive charging layer on top for quicker battery refill. The Xperia XZ Premium is IP65/68-certified, so it can withstand water and dust abuse with ease. 

Pre-booking of the Sony Xperia XZ Premium will open from June 2 and go on till June 11. Sony is offering a SRS-XB20 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, worth Rs 8,990, for those pre-booking the smartphone during the offer period. The smartphone will go on sale at all Sony Center, select retail outlets and Online exclusively on Amazon.com.

