Star bags media rights of Indian cricket team's home series for Rs 61.38 bn

After two-and-a-half days of intense bidding, it was that prevailed and won the media rights to the (BCCI) for the 2018-23 tenure. The winning bid amounted to Rs 61.38 billion. Across 102 matches in the designated tenure, the auction spells a big payday for the earning it Rs 601.7 million per match.

The new per match payout is 40 per cent higher than Star India’s previous deal with the The broadcaster won the board’s media rights in 2012 for the 2012-18 tenure at Rs 430 million per match. The new contract consists of 102 international matches across 190 days of cricket over the next six years. With this, now has both the major cricketing properties in the country since it won the media rights to the Vivo (IPL) in September 2017 for Rs 163.5 billion for five year (across 300 matches; Rs 545 million per match).

The other bidders in the e-auction were Network India (SPN) and SPN currently holds the rights to seven international cricket boards including Australia, West Indies, England, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and South Africa.