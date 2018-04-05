JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Coal India likely to hike salaries of executives in next two months
Business Standard

Star bags media rights of Indian cricket team's home series for Rs 61.38 bn

At Rs 601.7 mn, the new per match payout is 40% higher than Star India's previous deal with the BCCI

Urvi Malvania  |  Mumbai 

BCCI, Cricket, ipl

After two-and-a-half days of intense bidding, it was Star India that prevailed and won the media rights to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the 2018-23 tenure. The winning bid amounted to Rs 61.38 billion. Across 102 matches in the designated tenure, the auction spells a big payday for the BCCI earning it Rs 601.7 million per match.

The new per match payout is 40 per cent higher than Star India’s previous deal with the BCCI. The broadcaster won the board’s media rights in 2012 for the 2012-18 tenure at Rs 430 million per match. The new contract consists of 102 international matches across 190 days of cricket over the next six years. With this, Star India now has both the major cricketing properties in the country since it won the media rights to the Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL) in September 2017 for Rs 163.5 billion for five year (across 300 matches; Rs 545 million per match).

The other bidders in the e-auction were Sony Pictures Network India (SPN) and Reliance Jio. SPN currently holds the rights to seven international cricket boards including Australia, West Indies, England, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and South Africa.
First Published: Thu, April 05 2018. 17:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements