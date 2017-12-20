Startup investors once again raise alarm over Angel Tax

The community in India has once again raised concerns over the so-called ‘Angel Tax’ with the government, pointing out that if the issue is not fixed India’s dreams of becoming the of the world will not be realised.

The as it has come to be known forces young to part with a portion of the capital they have raised from investors due to disagreements over the valuation of the company by officials.

The capital is often considered to be income, and have long been complaining of receiving letters from the tax authorities asking them to pay up. So far, neither the government or investors have agreed upon a middle ground, causing immense pain to who have raised money.

“There is no need to get rid of the existing rules, but we do suggest that genuine start-ups backed by established angel investor groups be seen in the same light as venture capitalists (VC) ,” said Padmaja Ruparel, co-founder and President of the country’s largest angel investment grouping,

The government had put a check on raising money from to curb money laundering activities which were being set up in the guise of Unfortunately, the tax authorities which are not privy to the way are valued are struggling to differentiate between genuine investments and money laundering outfits.

Ruparel’s solution is for the government to adopt the mechanism it uses to verify investments in by venture capital firms. Similarly, money coming in from established angel networks into should be exempt from being seen as income.

The issue was rekindled when T V Mohandas Pai, former Infosys CFO, co-founder and Chairman of tech VC Aarin Capital Partners, tweeted to the Finance Minister on Tuesday urging him to act in favour of in the country.

“... are getting harassed by IT ( Department) for raising capital, threatening to consider it as income! Very bad scene and very many are angry and upset, may shift overseas,” Pai had tweeted.

This year, angel investments and seed have fallen by 40 per cent, ringing alarm bells amongst the in India. While a large part of the fall can be attributed to the end of a euphoria period in 2015 and 2016 where raised money too easily, the is to blame too.

While some have asked for the government to continue with existing laws and figure out a better way to exempt money being invested into from legitimate sources, other argue that laws towards cannot be so damning.

Instead of putting a blanket ruling that makes it harder for to raise money, laws should prevent and punish people who use as a way to launder money. Several investors feel the government has taken the easy way out by implementing the while not really putting in place any mechanism for genuine to navigate the red tape.

Pai added that around this time of the year many start-ups start receiving notices from the IT department questioning their investments. “Under Section 56 of the law, the IT officer has to be satisfied with the valuation but they do not always have the investment background to do so,” said Pai.