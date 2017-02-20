Steel firms lower prices as demand stagnates

have lowered prices for the first time since the introduced trade measures like the minimum import price (MIP) on the back of lower

producers said selling prices were lower than list prices by Rs 2,000-3,000 a tonne.

“List prices haven’t come down, but transactions are taking place at lower prices,” a producer said.

The last increases over December and January were Rs 3,000 a tonne each month.

“The problem is with domestic demand, which is not growing to the extent it should. Auto alone cannot drive domestic demand,” another producer said. According to the data, growth during April-January was 3.6 per cent. Year-on-year, growth in January is around 4.3 per cent.

In 2015-16, the of Indian stood at 81.5 million tonnes, which was up by 4.8 per cent.

An report towards the end of December said domestic remained largely stagnant in the first quarter of FY16 with growing by just

0.4 per cent year-on-year but growth in the second quarter was much higher at 6.8 per cent.

came in November and dragged down retail sales. producers say the numbers probably don’t reflect the dismal condition of domestic in India.

According to a Ratings report, after demonetisation, is expected to remain under pressure in the coming few months to a certain extent. “This is because it is likely that the for from the user industries like construction and real estate will take some time to strengthen. However, the push towards infrastructure will compensate for this reduction in ” But the report also said that in India should move in line with production.

What has helped producers is the export market. The data indicate that exports have increased 73 per cent during April-January to 5.9 million tonnes and India is poised to become a net exporter this year with imports having declined by 38 per cent to 6.1 million tonnes. are diverting output to the export market. So even though there is an increase of around 11 per cent in finished production during April-January, it hasn’t hurt the in the wake of a muted because much of it is making its way to the export market.

“It is better to export even though realisation in the export market is less by about Rs 1,000 a tonne,” a producer said.

The other plus for Indian is that producers here have been able to recapture the market that import-fed. So even if the is not growing to the extent desired, measures like the have ensured that whatever is consumed is made in India. “Even though is selling at lower prices this month, it is still higher by Rs 7,000 a tonne since was implemented by the ” But Ratings has cautioned that the protection would not last forever, and the would have to gear to face competition in the normal course.