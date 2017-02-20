Steel firms lower prices as demand stagnates

Steel companies
have lowered prices for the first time since the government
introduced trade measures like the minimum import price (MIP) on the back of lower demand.
Steel
producers said selling prices were lower than list prices by Rs 2,000-3,000 a tonne.
“List prices haven’t come down, but transactions are taking place at lower prices,” a producer said.
The last increases over December and January were Rs 3,000 a tonne each month.
“The problem is with domestic demand, which is not growing to the extent it should. Auto demand
alone cannot drive domestic demand,” another producer said. According to the data, consumption
growth during April-January was 3.6 per cent. Year-on-year, consumption
growth in January is around 4.3 per cent.
In 2015-16, the consumption
of Indian steel
stood at 81.5 million tonnes, which was up by 4.8 per cent.
An Icra
report towards the end of December said domestic steel demand
remained largely stagnant in the first quarter of FY16 with consumption
growing by just
0.4 per cent year-on-year but steel consumption
growth in the second quarter was much higher at 6.8 per cent.
Demonetisation
came in November and dragged down retail sales. Steel
producers say the numbers probably don’t reflect the dismal condition of domestic demand
in India.
According to a CARE
Ratings report, after demonetisation, steel consumption
is expected to remain under pressure in the coming few months to a certain extent. “This is because it is likely that the demand
for steel
from the user industries like construction and real estate will take some time to strengthen. However, the government
push towards infrastructure will compensate for this reduction in demand.
” But the report also said that consumption
in India should move in line with production.
What has helped producers is the export market. The data indicate that exports have increased 73 per cent during April-January to 5.9 million tonnes and India is poised to become a net exporter this year with imports having declined by 38 per cent to 6.1 million tonnes. Steel companies
are diverting output to the export market. So even though there is an increase of around 11 per cent in finished steel
production during April-January, it hasn’t hurt the industry
in the wake of a muted demand
because much of it is making its way to the export market.
“It is better to export even though realisation in the export market is less by about Rs 1,000 a tonne,” a producer said.
The other plus for Indian companies
is that producers here have been able to recapture the market that import-fed. So even if the consumption
is not growing to the extent desired, government
measures like the MIP
have ensured that whatever is consumed is made in India. “Even though steel
is selling at lower prices this month, it is still higher by Rs 7,000 a tonne since MIP
was implemented by the government.
” But CARE
Ratings has cautioned that the protection would not last forever, and the industry
would have to gear to face competition in the normal course.
