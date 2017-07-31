Company
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Tata Motors readies to enter compact SUV segment with Nexon
Business Standard

Tech Mahindra Q1 net rises 7% to Rs 792 cr

Total revenue rose about 8% to Rs 7,747 cr

Reuters 

Tech Mahindra Q1 net rises 7% to Rs 792 cr

IT major Tech Mahindra reported a marginal drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 792 crore 

Tech Mahindra Ltd, country's fifth biggest software services exporter, reported 7% increase in first-quarter net profit, beating estimates, helped by higher revenue from its IT segment.

Profit for the three months ended June 30 stood at Rs 799 crore as compared with Rs 749 crore last year.

Total revenue rose about 8% to Rs 7,747 crore.

Revenue from its IT segment rose about 7% to Rs 6,863 crore.

Total headcount was at 115,980 during the quarter.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements