Ahmedabad-based Pharmaceuticals is all set to raise around Rs 15 billion through the (QIP) route, as it gets ready to bid for Sanofi's generic drugs unit (Zentiva), sources close to the development said. An e-mail sent to the company on the matter remained unanswered. A source close to the development said that the funds might be used to act as a 'war chest' for Torrent, as it readies to make a bid for the Another source felt might also use the funds for capital expenditure purposes apart from the potential acquisition. Sanofi's European generic business is valued at around two billion Euros (Rs 160 billion) and if the deal goes through, it would be the largest outbound acquisition by an Indian drug maker. has, meanwhile, tied up with lenders to raise around Rs 160 billion or around two billion euros to make a binding offer for the French pharma giant's generic assets by March 28. Bankers associated with the process have confirmed the development. has appointed and to help raise the Rs 15 billion. Torrent's shareholders' have already given nod to enhance borrowing limit from Rs 100 billion to Rs 150 billion through postal ballot, the company had informed the exchanges earlier this month. Over a decade ago, acquired company in Germany and the company's German business generated around Rs 8.1 billion in revenue in FY17. is building its business on acquisitions -- its latest being an overseas one (US-based generic pharma company BioPharm Inc).

Earlier, in November last year, it had acquired Unichem's domestic business for Rs 36 billion. While is working actively to integrate Unichem's business, it had earlier turned around Elder Pharma's domestic business, which it had acquired in 2014. has more than doubled the portfolio it had acquired from Elder.