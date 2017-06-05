Trai bats for one-year validity data packs to woo first-time users

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has “advised” the operators to launch at least one pack with single payment that has exclusive benefits and a validity of 365 days.

said packs with longer validity would be useful for wooing many first-time users as the inconvenience in the form of compulsion to charge at regular intervals would be removed.

This is, however, an advisory and not binding on telecom operators

In August last year, the sectoral regulator had allowed an increase in validity for mobile packs to 365 days from up to 90 days.

said it had noticed that while a few operators had launched pure special tariff vouchers (STVs) with up to 365 days validity, most of them either prescribed conditions of subsequent recharges for extending benefits for 12 months or had not launched any pure STV with more than 90 days validity.

The Authority said the demand of longer validity packs came from the industry and it was supported by all stakeholders during the consultation process. However, telecom operators did not launch any such packs.

Regulator launches mobile apps

on Monday launched a host of mobile applications and a portal. It launched ‘ MyCall’ app that enables subscribers to rate the quality of a

“The application will help mobile phone users rate their experience about voice call quality in real time,” said, adding that it would help the Authority gather customer experience along with network

Callers will have to select the rating in the form of stars and indicate whether the calls were made indoor, outdoor or while travelling. They can also provide additional details such as noise or audio delay and mark a call drop, if they believe that is how the call got terminated.

has also rolled out an update to its MySpeed app, which allows customers to measure 3G/4G speeds and send the results to the regulator.

Also, upgraded its 'Do Not Disturb' app with new features like an intelligent spam detection engine and updates about action taken on complaints within the app.