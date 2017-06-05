Trai bats for one-year validity data packs to woo first-time users

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has “advised” the operators to launch at least one data
pack with single payment that has exclusive data
benefits and a validity of 365 days.
Trai
said data
packs with longer validity would be useful for wooing many first-time users as the inconvenience in the form of compulsion to charge at regular intervals would be removed.
This is, however, an advisory and not binding on telecom operators
In August last year, the sectoral regulator had allowed an increase in validity for mobile data
packs to 365 days from up to 90 days.
Trai
said it had noticed that while a few operators had launched pure data
special tariff vouchers (STVs) with up to 365 days validity, most of them either prescribed conditions of subsequent recharges for extending data
benefits for 12 months or had not launched any pure data
STV with more than 90 days validity.
The Authority said the demand of longer validity data
packs came from the industry and it was supported by all stakeholders during the consultation process. However, telecom operators did not launch any such packs.
Regulator launches mobile apps
Trai
on Monday launched a host of mobile applications and a portal. It launched ‘ MyCall’ app that enables subscribers to rate the quality of a phone call.
“The application will help mobile phone users rate their experience about voice call quality in real time,” Trai
said, adding that it would help the Authority gather customer experience data
along with network data.
Callers will have to select the rating in the form of stars and indicate whether the calls were made indoor, outdoor or while travelling. They can also provide additional details such as noise or audio delay and mark a call drop, if they believe that is how the call got terminated.
Trai
has also rolled out an update to its MySpeed app, which allows customers to measure 3G/4G data
speeds and send the results to the regulator.
Also, Trai
upgraded its 'Do Not Disturb' app with new features like an intelligent spam detection engine and updates about action taken on complaints within the app.