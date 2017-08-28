Trai starts exercise for next spectrum auction across 9 bands

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has started the exercise for conducting next round of for airwaves spread across nine bands, which include two new bands that can be used for deploying 5G services as well as the spectrum that remained unsold in the last sale.

The (DoT) in April had sought recommendations from for the reserve price and as well as quantum of airwaves to be sold in auction, which might happen this year.

However, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said given that 60 per cent of the airwaves remained unsold in the last auction held in October 2016 and concerns have been raised about the financial health of telecom industry, it is to be consulted when to conduct the auction and if entire airwaves should be put on the block at one go or should the airwaves be sold in a phased manner.

said the government is planning to auction the right to use of spectrum in 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300-3400 MHz and 3400-3600 MHz bands in the next auction to be held in 2017.

In the proposed sale, the government plans to sell the 60 per cent airwaves, which remained unsold last time and two new bands, 3300-3400 MHz and 3400-3600 MHz.

However, will be seeking comments from stakeholders, which also include mobile operators, on conducting auction in 2017. The last date to send comments is September 25 and that of counter-comments is October 3, 2017.

said telecom industry is presently undergoing consolidation phase as some operators have filed merger of their licences while a few licences have traded their entire spectrum holding and closed their services.

"DoT in one of its communications has indicated that about Rs 3.08 lakh crore is due over the next 11 years on account of deferred payment plans opted by telecom service providers (TSPs) for the purchase of spectrum rights in the recent auctions," said in the consultation paper.

The regulator further said it has also been indicated that the telecom industry owes about Rs 4.60 lakh crore to various financial institutions and banks.

In the last auction, the government had put airwaves worth Rs 5.66 lakh crore for sale. However, the government was able to sell only Rs 65,789 crore worth of airwaves in the auction, which lasted five days. About 60 per cent of spectrum remained unsold and there were no takers for the coveted 700 MHz band, which alone could have raked in Rs 4 lakh crore if sold entirely.