Punters bet on shares of NCLT firms; stock prices rise 40-100% in 3 months

Share prices of companies going through the resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code have shot up sharply in the past three months. Speculators expect these companies to turn around under the new management.

Besides the 12 companies that have been referred to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), share prices of companies which are part of the central bank’s second list of defaulters have also gained. Half of the listed companies on both lists saw their share prices rise between 40 per cent and 100 per cent in the last three months in ...