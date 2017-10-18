JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Akzo Nobel issues second profit warning this year as Q3 earnings miss mark
Business Standard

UltraTech Cement Q2 profit falls 28% to Rs 431 cr due to higher expenses

Revenue from operations on a standalone basis rose 6.1 percent to 65.71 billion rupees

Reuters 

Workers walk in front of an UltraTech concrete mixture truck at the construction site of a commercial complex on the outskirts of Ahmedabad
Workers walk in front of an UltraTech concrete mixture truck at the construction site of a commercial complex on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

UltraTech Cement Ltd posted a 28 percent fall in second-quarter profit, but beat street estimates, hurt by higher expenses.

Standalone profit fell to Rs 431.2 crore rupees for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from Rs 601 crore rupees a year ago, the company said on Wednesday. 

Revenue from operations on a standalone basis rose 6.1 percent to 65.71 billion rupees, the company, which is part of the Aditya Birla Group, said.

Total expenses for the quarter grew 11 percent to 60.95 billion rupees.

Analysts on average had expected a standalone net profit of 4.15 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.
First Published: Wed, October 18 2017. 14:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements