UltraTech Cement Q2 profit falls 28% to Rs 431 cr due to higher expenses

Cement Ltd posted a 28 percent fall in second-quarter profit, but beat street estimates, hurt by

Standalone profit fell to Rs 431.2 crore rupees for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from Rs 601 crore rupees a year ago, the company said on Wednesday.

Revenue from operations on a standalone basis rose 6.1 percent to 65.71 billion rupees, the company, which is part of the Aditya Birla Group, said.

Total expenses for the quarter grew 11 percent to 60.95 billion rupees.

Analysts on average had expected a standalone net profit of 4.15 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.