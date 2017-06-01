UP govt cancels 7,040 Mw of stalled power projects

The (BJP)-led Uttar Pradesh (UP) government cancelled (PPA) with respect to seven coal-based totaling 7,040 megawatt (Mw), which failed to meet their commissioning targets. These projects were awarded through memorandum of understandings (MoUs) route to various players, including Lanco, Bajaj Energy, and Unitech Machines, in 2011, during the (BSP) regime.

In a notice issued to these companies, the government has also said that it will encash the for these projects up to approximately Rs 350 crore. Business Standard has reviewed the notice.

"The issuance of this termination notice has been occasioned because you have failed to duly perform and obtain long term coal linkage from Standing Linkage Committee, Government of India, despite extensions from the UP government, third and last of which expired on March 31, 2017," said the notice. The notice comes at a time when the Centre has announced a revised coal linkage policy which would benefit languishing projects.

While some projects also failed to acquire land, clarified that they had given up the Bargarh power project in 2013 due to land issue and intimated the state government and the Stock Exchange.

Infratech’ spokesperson did not respond and Welspun could not be reached.

Recently, the UP government also cancelled long term PPAs of total 3,800 Mw as they were costly compared to current spot market prices. These were 15 year power supply contracts with Jindal Power, JP-Nigeri, Lanco, Adani Power, and