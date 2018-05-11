Venkatesan quits as independent director of Infosys for 'new opportunities'

Infosys' independent director has resigned from the board with immediate effect, the company said on Friday.

The Bengaluru-based IT major, in a statement, said that Venkatesan plans to pursue an "exciting new opportunity".

“I joined the board at a time when was beginning the complex journey of transitioning from founder-led to professional management. This was also a time of tectonic industry shifts. I am pleased that this mission has been accomplished. is strong, in good hands, and is gaining momentum," Venkatesan said.

An independent director since 2011, Venkatesan also served briefly as co-chairman before successfully transitioning this responsibility when became chairman in August 2017.

It may be recalled that India's second largest IT exporter, Infosys, had seen protracted stand-off between its founders led by NR Narayana Murthy and the previous management over issues of corporate governance and compensation to former executives.

The tussle had led to the sudden resignation of the then CEO Vishal Sikka last year.

Salil Parekh joined the Bengaluru-based company as the new CEO in January this year.