Business Standard

Wipro Q4FY18 results: Profit falls 20% to Rs 18 bn for the March quarter

Total income was down 4.9 per cent at Rs 143.04 billion in the fourth quarter of last fiscal, compared to Rs 150.45 billion in the January-March period of 2016-17

Press Trust of India 

Wipro on Wednesday posted over 20 per cent decline in its consolidated profit to Rs 18 billion for the March quarter, 2017-18.

The country's third-largest software services firm had registered a profit of Rs 22.67 billion in the year-ago period, as per Indian accounting norms.

Its total income was down 4.9 per cent at Rs 143.04 billion in the fourth quarter of last fiscal, compared to Rs 150.45 billion in the January-March period of 2016-17.

For the entire financial year ended March 31, Wipro's profit fell 6 per cent to Rs 80.03 billion, while total income dipped 1.7 per cent to Rs 570.35 billion over 2016-17.
First Published: Wed, April 25 2018. 16:14 IST

