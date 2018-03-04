Women's Day 2018: Here are the top 5 co-working spaces for female employees

The idea of is rapidly growing in the country. While the hubs were dominated by male entrepreneurs, the are attracting a lot of women.

After the culture of 'work from home', women entrepreneurs prefer working in an office set up today.

in India are offering special facilities to women in the form of mentor sessions, creche facilities and networking to help them in their businesses.

Here are the top women-friendly in the country:

1. 91springboard

91springboard has emerged as one of the leading co-working communities with the largest number of hubs present across all key cities. Women being an integral part of the business ecosystems, 91springboard realised the need to encourage women entrepreneurs right from the beginning by introducing communities like Women Entrepreneur (WE) League.

WE League curates events to encourage, inspire, and mentor women entrepreneurs in their business ambitions. The platform helps women share tools, knowledge, and network to help each other lead, start, and grow.

2. WSquare

WSquare is a collaborative workspace that provides a 'Working Desk' for women who are looking for an alternative to work from home or to just work independently. Their purpose is to create an environment that allows one to focus on their work and meet interesting like-minded women, all in one place.

3. CoWrks

The CoWrks team is a community of like-minded individuals who live the millennial lifestyle and believe in the power of a community.

Cowrks is India's only large format co-working space provider which focuses on three things, carefully designed for female entrepreneurs - incredible workspaces, infectious energy and an ingenious network to tap into.

4. Go Work

GoWork allows women the freedom to innovate, collaborate and build a vibrant self-sustainable environment. It helps them to connect with freelancers, start-ups, SMBs, NGOs and big corporates on a daily basis.

An upcoming creche facility at GoWork's campus is bound to give more independence to women and single parents. GoWork also organises various women-led initiatives like mentoring sessions, meet-ups, accelerator programs and counseling sessions that help them develop lasting professional networks.

5. Innov8

Innov8 is the leading Indian co-working startup which aspires to be world's number one co-working and co-living workspace provider. They are committed to delivering excellence through design and experience and boast of a premium work culture with co-working centres spread across major cities throughout the country.

Innov8 aims to transform real estate into a beautiful and premium workspace. Through various events like We Can, they have always shown special interest in mentoring and inspiring the young female entrepreneurs of India.