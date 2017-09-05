Details out! Xiaomi announces Mi A1, an Android One smartphone, at Rs 14,999

India has launched Mi A1, an Android One smartphone in partnership with Google, at Rs 14,999 in India. The device will go on sale on September 12 on and Mi Store -- as well as offline channels. The phone will be available in three colour options – Black, Rose Gold and Gold.



The Mi A1 is the first device from the stable of to run stock Android instead of Mi user interface, which has been part of all other devices. The partnership with should assure timely future updates and stock Android user experience.



Apart from stock Android, the key feature of Mi A1 is its dual camera setup at the back that utilises dual 12 megapixel sensors – wide angle and telephoto lens. The telephoto 50mm telephoto lens captures the main image and wide-angle lens measures the depth of field to create bokeh effect, which blurs the background. The dual camera setup enables up to 2x optical zoom capabilities and up to 10x digital zoom.The Mi A1 sports a 5.5-inch full HD screen protected with curved glass. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, coupled with 64 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM. The smartphone comes bundled with free unlimited storage on Photos to sync and store images and videos on cloud platform.The smartphone features fingerprint sensor placed at the top centre and comes with a dedicated amplifier for enhanced audio output. has partnered telecom major Airtel to offer additional 200 GB 4G data to subscribers who buy the Mi A1.