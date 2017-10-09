Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 launching tomorrow: specifications, features & more

Catching up on the bezel-less screen race in the smartphone domain, China-based smartphone manufacturer is gearing up to launch its flagship bezel-less device in India on October 10.

The smartphone, an improvement on the concept of Mi Mix that was launched in China last year, boasts flagship specifications and features. The device sports a 5.99-inch display in 18:9 aspect ratio and is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC. The curved body of the phone is made from airplane grade 7-series aluminum alloy frame, which helps the phone shed some weight in comparison with Mi Mix.

The smartphone comes with three storage variants and two RAM variants. In China, the phone comes with 64/128/256 GB storage with 6 GB RAM or a 128 GB storage with 8 GB RAM. It is yet to be seen if brings all the storage and RAM variants to India.

Here are the key features of the Mi Mix 2:

5.99-inch screen in 18:9 aspect ratio

12% reduced chin size

Hidden speaker & proximity sensor

Snapdragon 835, 6GB RAM

Sony IMX386 sensor, 1.25μm large pixels

4-axis optical image stabilization

Four-sided curved ceramic body

7-series aluminium alloy frame

Global LTE support, 6 modes 43 bands

After successful run of Redmi 4 and Mi A1, has once again partnered Flipkart for online sales of its flagship smartphone in India.