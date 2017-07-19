Xiaomi plans to double India sales

Xiaomi, the second largest shipper of smartphones in the country in 2016, is planning to double its sales
this year. The company had sales
of Rs 6,500 crore last year and could overtake manufacturers like Micromax if it notches up Rs 13,000 crore in sales
in 2017.
“Our sales
crossed $1 billion last year and we believe we can easily double that this year. During January-June, our revenue grew 328 per cent, year on year,” said Manu Jain, managing director, Xiaomi India.
Market leader Samsung, which has over 28 per cent share of the smartphone market by shipments, earned Rs 27,000 crore from handset sales
in India, including feature phones. If Xiaomi
maanages to achieves its target, it will become the second biggest handset manufacturer by revenue as well. Xiaomi
now has a 14.2 per cent share of the smartphone market and held the second spot in the January-March quarter.
Xiaomi, which sells 90 per cent of its handsets
online, is eyeing 30 per cent sales
from brick and mortar outlets by the end of 2017.
