Essel Group-promoted education company has reported an over two-fold increase in standalone net profit at Rs 6.07 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2.27 crore in the third quarter of previous financial year.

Its total from operations grew by 14.31 per cent to Rs 25.47 crore during the period under review as against Rs 22.28 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal, said in a filing.

of closed 1.25 per cent higher at Rs 46.80 on BSE.