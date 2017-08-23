1,094 swine flu deaths in 2017 with 342 casualties in August itself

The country has recorded 1,094 swine flu-related deaths in 2017, with the maximum 342 casualties being reported in August only, said an official report on Wednesday.

According to the report, released for the 33rd week of this year on swine flu, the highest number of deaths was recorded in at 437, followed by with 269 and with 69 deaths.

The country has so far recorded 22,186 cases, with again leading with maximum 4,245 cases, followed by with 3,029 and Tamil Nadu 2,994 cases.

The data was released on Wednesday by the Union Ministry.

Among other states that recorded a high number of till August 20, 2017, are Karnataka (2,956) and Kerala (1,374).

Delhi has reported 1,416 cases of with two deaths to date. In Rajasthan, it is 651 cases.

Till now, 2015 was the year which saw the worst outbreak of swine flu, with a total of 42,592 cases and deaths recorded at 2,990 — highest in the last one decade.

However, in 2016 the swine-related cases were 1,786 and deaths were 265.

in 2017, no cases of have so far been reported from three northeastern states of Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya.