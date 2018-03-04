31-year-old Italy international footballer Davide Astori found dead

captain and Italian international Davide Astori, 31, has died due to a sudden illness, the club announced on Sunday.

"Fiorentina are profoundly shaken and forced to announce that club captain has died, caught by a sudden illness," Fiorentina said in a statement.

According to media reports, Astori, who played 14 times for Italy as a defender, died in his sleep in his team's hotel ahead of their Series A clash against away.

"For the terrible and delicate situation, and above all for the respect of his family, appeal is made to everyone's sensibility," Fiorentina said.

The match against has been postponed following the announcement of the death of the former Cagliari player, a product of the famed