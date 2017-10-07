54,000 petrol pumps across India to remain shut on Oct 13 over incentives

At least 54,000 across will remain closed for 24 hours on October 13.

The strike by petrol pump dealers has been called over various demands.

However, All Petroleum Dealers Association President Ajay Bansal told ANI that they will go on indefinite strike from October 27.

"If we don't get appropriate response from companies, then we will go on indefinite strike from October 27," he said.

Bansal added that their demands include dealer margins and commissions, solving discrepancies in supply and that petroleum product be included under Goods and Services Tax(GST).

Earlier, the petrol and diesel dealers strike against daily revision of petrol and diesel prices scheduled on June 16 was deferred.

The Petrol Dealers Association earlier had announced support to 'No Purchase, No Sale' call by Federation of All Petroleum Traders (FAIPT) from June 16.

The FAIPT had threatened to go on strike from June 16 to oppose the manner in which daily price revision is proposed to be implemented.

Earlier, on June 8, state-owned companies such as Indian Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, decided on a pan- implementation of daily price revision of petrol and diesel.

The petroleum dealers' body is for an automated system to reflect price changes from the state-run marketing companies.

The main concern of the dealers was that they will have to stop the sales every midnight for considerable time to change the daily rates.