Afghan President and US Secretary of State to land in New Delhi tomorrow

President is scheduled to visit India on Tuesday.

The one day working visit at the invitation of Prime Minister comes in the wake of interesting developments.

Secretary of State is currently on a visit to Asia, and would be visiting India as well as Tillerson would be in India from October 24 to 26, and the twin focus of his visit will be an effort to stabilise and also stress the importance of India as a key partner of the United States in the Asia Pacific region.

Recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy Zamir Kabulov was in New Delhi and held discussions with Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar. The discussions were related to regional security. Kabulov, as Putin's special representative, is responsible for Moscow's policy.

During his visit to India, the Afghan President will hold talks with the PM, who will also host lunch in the honour of the visiting dignitary. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will call on the visiting dignitary. President Ghani will also give a public address at Vivekanand International Foundation.

The invitation on behalf of Prime Minister Modi for President Ghani to visit India was extended by the NSA when the latter visited Kabul on 16 October, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

It said the visit will build upon the recent high level bilateral exchanges between the two countries, including the recent visits of Dr Abdullah Abdullah, Chief Executive of on September 27-29 and that of the Foreign Minister of Salahuddin Rabbani on September 10-11 to India for the meeting of the bilateral Strategic Partnership Council which was co-chaired by Swaraj, the MEA said.

"Both sides will have the opportunity to review the entire gamut of multifaceted bilateral strategic partnership, including the New Development Partnership; hold consultations and coordinate on furthering the shared objective of promoting peace, security, stability and prosperity in and efforts to combat the menace of terrorism; and discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest," the MEA said.