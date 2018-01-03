After Doklam standoff, China intrudes into Arunachal in Dec: Report

Months after India and China ended a tense border standoff over China's attempt to build a road in Bhutanese territory - Doklam, Chinese soldiers with road-building machines reportedly crossed up to 200 metres in Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh in late December.



According to a Hindustan Times, Chinese soldiers had almost reached a border village in the Upper Siang district of the state before the Indian army stopped them and seized their road building machines including two excavators.

The incursion took place around the time India's Security Adviser Ajit Doval and China's state councillor Yang Jiechi held border talks in New Delhi last month.

However, it is unclear if there is a face-off between the two armies. A person in the security establishment told HT that there was "no face-off" but the Chinese have left their road construction material on the site.

The deputy commissioner of Upper Siang, Duli Kamduk, denied reports of any such incursion. “Our officials in Tuting subdivision have not reported any Chinese incursion. There is no word from the armed forces too,” he told HT.

The alleged incursion comes four months after India and China called off a 74-day military standoff at the Doklam sector in Sikkim. The stand-off started after Indian Army stopped China from construction a road in the Doklam plateau, which lies at the tri-junction of India, Bhutan and China and is claimed by both Thimpu and Beijing.