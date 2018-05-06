After 'namaz' disruptions, Khattar says prayers should be read in Mosques

As right-wing organisations continue to protest against namaz in public places in Gurgaon, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that Namaz should only be read in Mosques rather than public places.

"It is our duty to maintain law and order. There has been an increase in offering namaz in open. Namaz should be read in Mosques or Idgahs rather than public spaces," Khattar told media persons in Chandigarh.

Khattar made these remarks 2 days after Hindutva organisations disrupted Namaz at several places in Gurgaon.

Hindutva organisations have been trying to stop Friday prayers in Gurgaon over the last two weeks alleging that some people were trying to grab land in a bid to merge it with a mosque.

Members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, Hindu Kranti Dal, Gau Rakshak Dal and Shiv Sena arrived at the spots where people had assembled to offer Friday prayers on May 4.



They allegedly shouted slogans like Jai Shri Ram and Radhe Radhe to disrupt the namaz.

On 26th April, six persons were arrested after an FIR was filed for allegedly disrupting the Muslim prayers at the ground in Sector 53 and threatening those offering prayers.

The FIR was registered against the five on charges of hurting religious feelings, disturbing religious worship and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code on a complaint by Wajid Khan and Nehru Yuva Sangathan Welfare Society Chairman Hazid Shahzad Khan.

On 29th April, Civil Judge Neetika Bharadwaj granted bail to the six accused on technical grounds.