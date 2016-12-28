Agni-6 ICBM evolving organically from Agni-5

Despite official denials, speculation about an Agni-6 ICBM visualises a range of 6,000-7,500 km

Despite official denials, speculation about an Agni-6 ICBM visualises a range of 6,000-7,500 km

This is the second article in a two-part series Ever since the Agni-5 intermediate range ballistic missile (IRBM) was first tested on April 19, 2012, analysts worldwide have speculated about when India would test its successor, the Agni-6 --- presumptively India’s first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). The Agni-5, which was successfully tested on Monday to its maximum range of 5,000 kilometres (km), is not strictly an ICBM. By convention, ICBMs have ranges in excess of 5,500 km. The Agni-5 is on the cusp between IRBM and ICBM. Speculation about the ...

Ajai Shukla