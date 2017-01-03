Aleem Dar becomes most experienced umpire in cricket history

Aleem Dar, who is currently officiating during the second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Cape Town, on Monday surpassed South African Rudi Koertzen's record of officiating in the highest number of international games to become cricket's most experienced umpire.

The 48-year-old, who is currently supervising his 332nd international match which includes 109 Tests, 182 ODIs, and 41 T20Is, surpassed the tally of Koertzen, who had stood in 331 international matches, reports the Express Tribune.

Elated with his achievement, Dar said the milestone is a great honour for him and thanked everyone who supported him throughout the years.

"It is a great honour for me and I would like to thank Allah as well as my family and friends, who have always supported me," he said.

Dar was made a part of the Elite Panel of International Council (ICC) Umpires in 2002 and won ICC's of the Year award in 2009, 2010, and 2011.

Dar, the former right-handed batsman and off-spinner made 17 first-class appearances over a career spanning 12 years. Following his retirement, Aleem made the transition to umpiring and in 2000 stood in his first ODI when hosted Sri Lanka in Gujranwala.

He made his debut Test appearance three years later, when Bangladesh hosted England in Dhaka.