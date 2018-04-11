All RJD MLAs to give up security as Rabri's cover downgraded

A day after the government downgraded security at the official residence of former Rabri Devi, her two sons and all RJD lawmakers decided to give up their security cover in protest.

The government withdrew 32 personnel of the Military Police posted at 10 Circular Road -- the official residence of and her husband, Rashtriya (RJD) chief -- after the CBI raided the place on Tuesday in connection with a IRCTC hotel tender case.

Calling it political vendetta by and his ally BJP, Rabri Devi's son Tejashwi Yadav, also the of Opposition, said he and his brother, former Tej Pratap Yadav, also asked the bodyguards to return to the police headquarters on Wednesday.

He has called a meeting of RJD legislators on Wednesday to discuss the issue.

According to a staff member at 10 Circular Road, at present the sprawling bungalow is without a single security personnel. "It is for the first time that there is virtually no security jawan at the residence of Lalu-Rabri."

told the media: "Lalu's family has been targeted for opposing divisive politics. is indulging in revenge politics, which is not right."

He said Lalu Prasad's family is already on the hit list of several gangs for opposing reservation.

"In view of the threat perception to them, downgrading of security cover was not proper. has been visiting different places across to address public meetings. If anything happened to him, nobody but would be responsible."

Earlier, said the sent him a notice to vacate the government residence he is presently living in.