Another RSS affiliate slams NITI Aayog

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has joined a growing list of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated outfits that have attacked the

The BMS, the largest trade union in the country, plans to discuss and pass a resolution at its forthcoming annual meeting criticising the The meeting is scheduled for May 22 to 24 in Kanpur.

Organising Secretary Pawan Kumar told Business Standard that has little understanding of the ground realities of India and has crossed the "lakshman rekha", or boundary, several times since its inception in January 2015.

" never represented 'Bharat'. Now it has ceased to represent even 'India'. It has no representation of farmers, workers and the poor," Kumar said. The is likely to suggest that the Aayog be dismantled and recast.

The is set to object to NITI Aayog's suggestions for disinvestment of public sector undertakings, taxing of farm income and advocating that big trawlers be allowed for fishing. "They have no solutions for the five million small fishermen who would lose their livelihoods," Kumar said.

On Thursday, at a meeting of the standing committee on labour, the leadership criticised NITI Aayog's suggestion to amend legal provisions that ensure 'equal work equal wage' to permanent and contract workers.

Recently, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) farmers' cell have also slammed for its recommendations to tax farm income, its support to genetically modified or GM crops and its alleged attempt to scuttle Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to provide affordable medicines.

In a letter to the PM on May 1, the Manch had accused of pursuing an agenda that is "against interests and fundamentally anti-poor."