Arnab Goswami gets notice from Delhi HC for alleged Times Now 'theft'

The Delhi High court has issued a notice to former Arnab Goswami, the former editor-in-chief of the group's channel, in the case pertaining to the alleged breach of employment contract and misusing intellectual property of Times Now, the channel owned by Bennett Coleman and Company Ltd (BCCL), Live Law reported.

The Group had filed a criminal complaint against Soft copies of the complaint and an executive summary thereof were reviewed by Business Standard.

Times Now, Goswami’s previous employer, alleged that the audio tapes played during the Sunanda Pushkar story and the earlier Lalu Prasad controversy on Republic TV were ‘procured and accessed’ by Goswami and Sridevi while they were employed by

is the name of the news channel that Goswami launched on May 6, months after he quit last November.

In its complaint, BCCL sought to slap Goswami and Sridevi with various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, for allegedly using material that belonged to BCCL on BCCL claims the duo had access to stories, audio-video content, documents, tapes, while they were still employees of Times Now, and had used some of these in the channel that Goswami launched on May 6.

In its executive summary, BCCL submitted that on the first day of its launch, carried an expose on Lalu Prasad Yadav in which audio tapes containing phone conversations between the ex-chief minister of Bihar and Shahabuddin allegedly while he was still in prison were played out.

BCCL further claimed that another expose was done on by Goswami on May 8 in which audio tapes of phone conversations between Prema Sridevi (former News Reporter of Times Now) and the Late Sunanda Pushkar (wife of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor) and their house help Narayan was broadcast.

BCCL alleged that both these exposes displayed material (in the form of audio tapes of phone conversations) that was procured and accessed while Goswami and Sridevi were in the employment of It said that an internal inquiry clearly pointed out that these tapes were procured and in the possession of Goswami and Sridevi while they were in the service of BCCL.

The complainant also alleges that Goswami and Sridevi had on admitted and claimed that the audio conversation in the Sunanda Pushkar case aired on May 8 was in their possession for the last two years when they were with

Accusing Goswami and Sridevi of wilfully and deliberately using Times Now's intellectual property, BCCL has sought to prosecute the duo for criminal misappropriation of property under section 403 and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code, and certain sections of the Information Technology Act.