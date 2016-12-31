Available but unaffordable: Story of higher education in India

As many as 44.81 million — 16.6 per cent male and 9.5 per cent female —Indian undergraduate aged between 18 and 24 are too poor to pursue higher education, according to data from the National Sample (NSS), 2014.

As many as 34.2 million were enrolled in institutions of higher in 2014-15, according to the 2016 All India on Higher (AISHE) report of the ministry of human resources and development (MHRD).

Nearly 22 million (65 per cent) are enrolled in in various courses.

Private sector accounts for more than 76 per cent of total institutions of higher education, data from the AISHE 2014-15 report show.

There are 712 central and state universities, 36,671 colleges and about 11,445 stand-alone diploma-level institutions across the country.

While government-owned institutions for higher increased from 11,239 in 2006-07 to 16,768 in 2011-12 (49 per cent), private sector institutions recorded a 63 per cent growth in the same period from 29,384 in 2006-07 to 46,430 in 2011-12, according to the 12th Five-Year Plan document of the erstwhile Planning Commission.

The first decade of the 21st century witnessed expansion of higher educational institutions, according to this mission document of the National Higher Mission (known as Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan — RUSA), a programme run by the University Grants Commission.

Forced to enroll in private institutions

Around 53 per cent college are enrolled in because there are not enough public higher educational institutions, according to the 2014 report.

have also been drawn to short-term diploma and certificate courses because of their employability prospect. Secondly, there is huge shortage of public institutions offering such courses, data show.

Nearly 64 per cent enrolled for diploma and certificate courses in would rather be in government-run institutions, according to the report.

So, while there is high demand for public higher educational institutions, successive governments have failed to meet the demand, pushing towards expensive and, very often, low quality private education.

Commodification of education

Private (out-of-pocket) expenditure on for general courses has increased from Rs 2,461 per student in 2007-08 to Rs 6,788 per student in 2014 (175.8 per cent increase), according to the two reports on published in 2007-08 and 2014.

The T S R Subramanian Committee report on New Policy, submitted in 2016, admitted that uncontrolled privatisation of higher has resulted in the proliferation of for higher education.

Most of these institutions are nothing more than shops selling degrees, according to the report. “While there are a few (institutions) which can be identified as ‘Centres of Excellence’, both in the public and private sectors, there are a large number which are mediocre, some of them could well be described as ‘degree shops’.”

Fees at are more than double those charged by government institutions, according to the report.

keep the cost of high, despite restrictions on generating profit.

Ernst and Young, a global auditing and consulting agency, estimated that the market of Indian higher is worth around Rs 46,000 crore and is expanding by 18 per cent annually, Mint reported on September 10, 2013.

The private sector accounts for around 74 per cent of enrolment in technical and professional courses because it has market demand, according to the report. Yet, it shares only 39 per cent of enrolment in general under-graduate and postgraduate courses.

Hurdle in increasing enrolment

Low gross enrolment ratio (GER or percentage of potential enrolled in educational institutions in a given year) in higher has been a concern in India compared to other emerging economies in the world.

The GER of higher has increased from 10 per cent in 2004 to 23.6 per cent in 2014, according to MHRD data. Despite the increase, India’s GER (23.6 per cent) is the lowest among major emerging economies such as Brazil (46 per cent), China (30 per cent), Russia (78 per cent) and South Africa (20 per cent), according to World Bank data.

This GER in higher is less compared to the number of completing their school (higher secondary) in the age group of 14-17 years. The GER of in the age group 16-17 year was 49.1 per cent in 2014, according to MHRD data.

So, more than half the aged between 16 and 17 years did not enroll for higher after completing schooling.

Successive governments have argued that allowing private sector in higher would lead to higher enrolment. It was with this objective that both state and centre governments allowed expansion of private educational institutions in the last 10 years.

While it is true that GER in higher has recorded growth during this period, the increased cost of higher due to privatisation has deprived millions of aspirants from education.

High level of GER in higher has direct co-relation with public financing, according to the mission document of RUSA.

Higher per capita expenditure on higher in some states has resulted in better GER. For example, the per capita expenditure of Goa is Rs 14,634 and the GER is 33.2 per cent. Similarly, the GER of Tripura is 32.9 per cent with Rs 13,104 per capita expenses. The GER of Andhra Pradesh is 28.4 per cent with per capita expenditure Rs 5,892, according the mission document of RUSA.





Global experience also suggests that higher public investment in yields positive results, according to the mission document of RUSA.

Reprinted with permission from IndiaSpend.org, a data-driven, public interest journalism non-profit organisation