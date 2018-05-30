Banks on 2-day nation-wide strike from today: Here's how it will affect you

Employees and officers of various across the country are on a two-day strike starting today to protest a nominal 2 per cent wage hike offered by the Indian Banks' Association (IBA).

The strike is expected to hit bank customers hard as it may disrupt month-end salary credit operation. Further, the strike could trigger a country-wide cash crunch as ATMs of most banks would not be replenished in the next two-days. Several ATMs might even remain closed during the strike as security guards employed in these ATMs are also likely to participate in the protest.

Owing to the strike, operations such as clearing of cheques, money transfer, cash remittances, and deposit and withdrawals at branches will not be possible in the next two days.





ALSO READ: Two-day bank strike from today, salary withdrawal, ATM transactions may take a hit

Why are bank unions protesting:

The United Forum of Banking Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, has demanded early wage review settlement, sufficient increase in salary and improvement in other service conditions and settlement for all officers up to scale VII.

In the last in 2012, which was for the period between November 1, 2012, and October 31, 2017, bank employees got a 15 per cent wage hike and AIBOC Joint General Secretary Ravinder Gupta said the unions were expecting a better salary increase this time.



ALSO READ: Around 1 million bank employees to go on 2-day strike from Wednesday

"We had requested the IBA to come up with a better offer than the mere two per cent hike offer made earlier," said C H Venkatachalam, General Secretary of AIBEA, one of the bank union participating in the strike.

"We also asked the IBA not to delink the wage negotiations for bank officers in the Scales 4-7. The IBA did not do anything," he added.

Some banks to remain unaffected

According to reports, some banks, mostly private sector banks, will not be impacted by the strike.

ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, YES Bank and IndusInd Bank are some of the banks that will continue regular operations.