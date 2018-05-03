Bihar's Motihari accident: At least 27 charred to death as bus catches fire

At least 27 people were feared dead when a bus, carrying 35 passengers, fell into a roadside pit and caught fire in Bihar's district on Thursday, Disaster Management Department minister Dinesh Chandra Yadav said, according to media reports. The bus was on its way to Delhi from Muzaffarpur.

The accident occurred under the police station area, over 75 kilometres from the state capital.

Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams have been rushed to the spot and hospitals in & Muzaffarpur districts put on alert.

“It is a really painful incident, local administration officials are present at the spot. We will extend all possible help to the families of those who died,” Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, according to news agency PTI.





It is a really painful incident, local administration officials are present at the spot. We will extend all possible help to the families of those who died: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on that claimed 27 lives pic.twitter.com/7MXmOkb19Q — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2018

People rush to the spot where a bus overturned in Bihar

According



"It is a really sad incident. There is a provision to give compensation of Rs 400,000 to the next of kin of dead in such cases and it will be given, "said Disaster Management and Relief Minister on bus accident, according to ANI.



