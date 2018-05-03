Bihar's Motihari accident: At least 27 charred to death as bus catches fire

-
At least 27 people were feared dead when a bus, carrying 35 passengers, fell into a roadside pit and caught fire in Bihar's East Champaran district on Thursday, Disaster Management Department minister Dinesh Chandra Yadav said, according to media reports. The bus was on its way to Delhi from Muzaffarpur.
The accident occurred under the Kotwa police station area, over 75 kilometres from the state capital.
National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams have been rushed to the spot and hospitals in Motihari & Muzaffarpur districts put on alert.
“It is a really painful incident, local administration officials are present at the spot. We will extend all possible help to the families of those who died,” Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, according to news agency PTI.
People rush to the spot where a bus overturned in Bihar
"It is a really sad incident. There is a provision to give compensation of Rs 400,000 to the next of kin of dead in such cases and it will be given, "said Bihar Disaster Management and Relief Minister on Motihari bus accident, according to ANI.
