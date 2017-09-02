BRICS Summit: The agenda for Xiamen

The 9th BRICS Summit being held in Xiamen, China, over September 3-5, is expected to come out with several new cooperation mechanisms. The centrepiece of the Summit would be economic cooperation, given that the group represents the largest and fastest growing nations among the emerging economies, the ones which will dominate the global economy in the near future. In an increasingly inward-looking global polity, the BRICS group must redouble its efforts to foster cross-border trade and investment to keep the engines of the global economy humming smoothly. The five BRICS ...