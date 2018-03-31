JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

2016 Bihar topper scam: ED attaches key accused's assets worth Rs 45.3 mn
Business Standard

Cauvery dispute: Centre needs more time to set up board, petitions SC

On 16 February, the apex court asked the Centre to form the Cauvery Management Board to implement a formula for sharing of water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka

ANI  |  Chennai 

cauvery dispute, cauvery river, cauvery water dispute, cauvery verdict, cauvery river verdict, cauvery river dispute verdict, kaveri river issue, kaveri river water dispute, cauvery verdict 2018, latest news on cauvery river, cauvery news, cauvery ju
*FILE Photo* Cauvery river flowing in to Kallanai Dam in Tiruchirapalli district of Tamil Nadu. The Supreme Court has increased Karnataka's share of water and directed the state to release 177.25 tmc to Tamil Nadu (Photo:PTI)

The Central Government has filed a clarification petition before the Supreme Court and pleaded to clarify that whether it can modify the composition of Cauvery Management Board (CMB)

The Centre has also sought more time to form the CMB.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, representing the Centre made the submission before apex court while mentioning the Centre's application for modification of the apex court's order that directed the constitution of the CMB.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Government filed a contempt petition against the Centre after it failed to constitute the CMB within the top court's six-week deadline that ended on March 29.

"Tamil Nadu government had filed a contempt petition against the Centre in Cauvery water issue, lawyer, connected to the case," advocate for Tamil Nadu Government, Uma Pati told ANI.

The state government said that it is going to mention the matter before the apex court on Monday.

On 16 February, the apex court asked the Centre to form the CMB to implement a formula for sharing of water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

In the ruling, the top court reduced Tamil Nadu's share in the Cauvery water to 177.25 thousand million cubic feet.
First Published: Sat, March 31 2018. 13:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements