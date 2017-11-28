CBFC member urges PM Modi for ED probe into foreign funding of 'Padmavati'

(BJP) leader and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) member wrote to Prime Minister urging for a probe by the (ED) into the allegations made by that the film Padmavati was financed from Dubai.

He also questioned as to how the film was shown to the British censor board without a certificate.

BJP leader Swamy had earlier said, "Many big budget movies are made these days, we should see if there is conspiracy in it. People from Dubai want Muslim kings to be portrayed as hero; they want to show as if Hindu women wanted relationships (with them)."



Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court rejected the petition filed against the release of Padmavati, saying the has not yet issued a certificate to the movie.

The period drama starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and has been facing protests from various communal groups, including Shree Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts.



The Karni Sena, which demolished the sets of the movie in Jaipur and thrashed Bhansali, had warned the director of dire consequences on showing distorted historical facts.