Carpool, stay indoors: Delhi govt's health advisory as air quality worsens
Business Standard

CBFC member urges PM Modi for ED probe into foreign funding of 'Padmavati'

BJP leader and CBFC member Arjun Gupta wants an investigation into allegations made by Subramanian Swamy that the film 'Padmavati' was financed from Dubai

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji in Padmavati movie. Photo: Padmavati official twitter handle
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) member Arjun Gupta wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging for a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the allegations made by Subramanian Swamy that the film Padmavati was financed from Dubai. 

He also questioned as to how the film was shown to the British censor board without a CBFC certificate. 

BJP leader Swamy had earlier said, "Many big budget movies are made these days, we should see if there is conspiracy in it. People from Dubai want Muslim kings to be portrayed as hero; they want to show as if Hindu women wanted relationships (with them)."
 

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court rejected the petition filed against the release of Padmavati, saying the CBFC has not yet issued a certificate to the movie.

The period drama starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor has been facing protests from various communal groups, including Shree Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts.
 

The Karni Sena, which demolished the sets of the movie in Jaipur and thrashed Bhansali, had warned the director of dire consequences on showing distorted historical facts.   
First Published: Tue, November 28 2017. 10:05 IST

