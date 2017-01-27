Chhattisgarh to become open defecation-free before Oct deadline

Chief Minister exuded confidence that the state would achieve the open defecation-free (ODF) target before the deadline.

“My belief has gone stronger that we will make open defecation-free (ODF) state by October 2, 2018,” Singh said in his speech on Thursday.

The state is set to achieve the target a year ahead of the deadline set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to Singh, the state has already declared two districts, 4,900 villages and five cities as ODF areas. Singh appreciated the efforts of the non-governmental organisations(NGOs) working on issues of sanitation in the state.

The Chief Minister also said that had become a model state in terms of initiating and implementing welfare schemes effectively.

Singh added that in the coming two years, the state government would undertake road construction for up to 10,000 kms. Construction of a new rail route, stretching up to 1,300 kms, is also underway.



The state is set to achieve its target of 100 per cent electrification as well. “Apart from production, we are making huge investments on transmission and distribution networks to ensure 24x7 uninterrupted electricity supply,” Singh added.

Around 51,000 solar pumps have been installed under the Saur Sujala Yojana to help supply electricity to villages where conventional distribution of electricity is difficult.



As part of strengthening its telecommunication infrastructure, the state is linking all districts of the Bastar Division to a 900-km long optic fibre network.