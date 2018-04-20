CJI Dipak Mishra impeachment: Opposition firming up motion; top updates

The impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra will be given a final shape on Friday at a meeting involving Opposition parties led by the After the meeting, the Opposition parties are likely to submit the motion to Vice-President M Senior leader has called the meeting, coming days after the party said the option of moving an impeachment motion against CJI Misra was still open. The Opposition parties meeting in Parliament to discuss the matter include the Congress, the Nationalist Party (NCP), the Left parties, the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), according to sources quoted by news agencies in their reports.

If the parties decide to move the impeachment motion, it would come just a day after a Bench headed by CJI Misra threw out all petitions demanding an independent probe into the death of special CBI judge Brijgopal Harkishan Loya, who was conducting a trial in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case – Amit Shah, now the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was an accused in the case.

Ahead of taking such a step against the CJI, leaders said that the issues raised by four judges had not been addressed yet by Misra. They have said the party was concerned about the independence of the judiciary and that people must protect the institution from "gross interferences by the government".

Here are the top 10 developments around the and Opposition's move to bring in an impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra:

1) Opposition parties to meet to firm up impeachment motion against CJI Misra: Opposition parties, led by the Congress, will on Friday meet to give a final shape to the proposed impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and are likely to submit it to Vice President M Opposition leaders are set to meet Vice-President Naidu at 12 pm today, news agency ANI reported.





Speaking to news agencies, an Opposition leader said, "We will meet today to give final shape to the impeachment motion to be moved against the Chief Justice of India."

2) Congress, SP, BSP, others working on impeachment motion: The Opposition parties expected to attend the meeting to discuss the impeachment motion include the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Rashtriya Janta Dal, the Communist Party of India, and the Nationalist Party.



3) TMC, DMK no longer part of the possible impeachment motion: The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool (TMC) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which were initially in favour of an impeachment motion against the CJI, are no longer part of the initiative, sources told news agencies.





4) Even before Loya verdict, had said impeachment option against CJI was open: The earlier this month had said that the option of moving an impeachment motion against CJI Misra was still open and had added that it would be a very sad day if the Opposition has to take that step. "We are very very concerned about what is happening in court (in the Supreme Court). The issues, which were raised by four SC judges, have not been addressed yet. We believe the option (impeachment) which is available to us is still open," senior party leader and noted lawyer Kapil Sibal had told reporters.

Asked why the motion was not moved during the then just-ended Budget session of Parliament, he had said: "Nothing has come in the way. This is not some instant coffee. we are dealing with an institution... And, I want to make it very clear that it will be a very sad day if the Opposition has to take that step. It will be with a very heavy heart but that does not mean that the Opposition has foreclosed that option."

"We are as concerned about the independence of the judiciary as anybody else, but we want to protect the institution. We mean the people of India must protect this institution from the kind of gross interferences by the government and be protected also from within. So, we have to wait. This is a serious matter and if we think about it, calmly, coolly, look at all the possible consequences and then come to a conclusion," he added.

Asked about reservations shown by DMK about the impeachment motion, Sibal had said: "You require 50 signatures of the Rajya Sabha and 100 signatures in the Lok Sabha. That is all you require. The law does not say that every Opposition party must be represented."





5) After signature collecting drive, had kept move on hold during Budget session: During the Budget session, which concluded earlier this month, the had initiated a move collecting more than 50 signatures of Rajya Sabha members in a bid to table the impeachment motion against CJI Misra. However, there were reservations from parties like the Trinamool Subsequently, the kept the move on hold, saying that it wanted to get as much support as possible from other parties.





6) Justice Chelameswar says CJI impeachment can't answer all problems in judiciary: Justice J Chelameswar, who had earlier courted controversy by virtually revolting against CJI Misra, earlier this month had said that impeachment cannot be an answer to every question and problem, adding that there was a need to correct the system. Justice Chelameswar, the senior-most judge after the CJI, said the January 12 press conference he held along with justices Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur, and Kurian Joseph, was the result of "anguish" and "concern" as their deliberations with the CJI did not achieve the desired results on the issues raised by them regarding the functioning of the top court.

Asked by journalist Karan Thapar, who was in conversation with the judge, if there is "sufficient ground for seeking impeachment of the Chief Justice of India", Justice Chelameswar said: "Why this question is asked?"

"The other day, someone was asking for my impeachment. I don't know why this nation is worried about impeachment so much. In fact, we (along with Justice Gogoi) wrote in the judgement of Justice C S Karnan that apart from that, there must be mechanisms to put the system in order. Impeachment can't be the answer for every question or every problem. A few days ago, I heard somebody asking for my impeachment. Like the saying goes, I don't agree with you but I shall protect your right to say so," he said.





7) What is an impeachment motion? Under Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, and the Judges (Inquiry) Rules, 1969, for the impeachment of the CJI or a judge, the motion needs to be introduced in either Houses of the Parliament. Article 124(4) of the Constitution of India says, "A Judge of the shall not be removed from his office except by an order of the President passed after an address by each House of Parliament supported by a majority of the total membership of that House and by a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members of that House present and voting has been presented to the President in the same session for such removal on the ground of proved misbehaviour or incapacity."

8) How does an impeachment motion work? An impeachment motion works in the following way:

a) To move an impeachment motion against the CJI, the signatures of 100 MPs are needed in the Lok Sabha and the signatures of 50 members are required in the Rajya Sabha. The motion can be introduced in either of the Houses.

b) After the motion is introduced, it will be up to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha or the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha to accept it. In this case, it would be up to Sumitra Mahajan and Venkaiah Naidu, respectively.

c) If the motion is accepted, a three-member committee, comprising one judge, one judge of the high court and one notable jurist, would be formed to further investigate the charges.

d) If the three-member committee further decides to support the motion, the matter will be taken up for discussion in the House where it had been originally introduced. The will get passed only when either 100 Lok Sabha MPs or 50 Rajya Sabha members support the motion.

e) Irrespective of which House introduces the motion, according to the Indian Constitution, it will have to be passed by the other House as well. Only after gaining a two-thirds majority in both the Houses will the motion finally get passed to the President of India.

f) If the motion is passed in both the Houses, then the President will take the final call.

9) Opposition signs draft impeachment motion against CJI: Towards the end of March this year, several Opposition members signed a draft impeachment motion against CJI Misra. The push for moving the impeachment motion against the CJI has come from Left parties, sources told Business Standard.

chief Rahul Gandhi had in January held an internal meeting of the party’s senior lawyers on the issue. This was days after the press conference by the judges, but the opinion among leaders was divided.

10) How did the talk of an impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Misra begin? The talks of an impeachment motion came after Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur, and Kurian Joseph in January this year held a press conference and issued a statement to say that the situation in the was "not in order" and that many "less than desirable" things had taken place. They had said that "democracy will not survive in the country" unless the institution was preserved.

