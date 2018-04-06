India's second day at the 21st Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast in Australia started with a gold medal, with Sanjita Chanu sweeping a smashing victory in women's in the 53-kg category.

In her first attempt, Chanu successfully lifted 81 kg, while her rival Dika Toua finished lifting 80 kg in her second attempt.

Sanjita lifted a successful 84 kg in her second attempt, breaking her own record. Sanjita won a gold for India by increasing her overall lead by 10 kg after nailing her 108 kg lift.

On Day 1, 23-year-old weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu had clinched for India the first gold at the 21st Commonwealth Games, with her record-smashing performance. In other events as well, Day 1 was a good one for India.

Earlier, P Gururaja opened India's medal tally by snatching silver in the men's 56-kg category.

Breaking her own Games and Commonwealth records, Mirabai Chanu delivered a stellar performance in the women's 48-kg category. She registered 86 kg in the snatch in the clean and in clean and jerk for a total of 196 kg.

"I was not expecting to break records but I certainly wanted to break them when I came here. I can't put in words, how it feels right now," Chanu had told PTI after her glorious performance.

P Gururja had the best attempt of 111 kg in the snatch and 138 kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 249 kg.

"After I failed the first two attempts, my coach reminded me how much my life depends on this. I remembered my family and my country," Gururaja said after securing the medal.

Giving India enough reason to cheer, Yogeshwar Singh and Rakesh Patra qualifying for the individual all-around and rings finals respectively.

The stellar performance of two weightlifters took India to the seventh spot in the medal tally.

Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth got off an impressive start on Day 1.

Keeping India's hopes high in squash, Harinder Pal Sandhu, Vikram Malhotra won their opening games.

Now, all eyes are on weightlifter Saraswati Rout in women's 58-kg category.





1. Sanjita Chanu wins gold in women's 53 kg weightlifting on Day 2: Day 2 started with a victorious gold medal in women's 53 kg Sanjita Chanu secured her second Commonwealth Games gold medal after successfully lifting a total of 192 kg. This is the second goal medal for India after her teammate Mirabai Chanu won gold in 48-kg on Thursday. She successfully lifted 84 kg in Snatch and 108 kg in Clean and Jerk.



2. Women cyclists advance: Indian cyclists Deborah Deborah and Aleena Reji advanced to the quarter-finals in the women's sprint qualifying at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Friday. In the qualification stage, Deborah finished in 13th position, clocking 11.484 seconds, while Aleena finished last with a timing of 12.207.



3. Boxer eases in quarters: Indian boxer Naman Tanwar started his campaign in the men's Heavyweight (91 kilogram) division with a convincing victory over Tanzania's Haruna Mhando at the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

Tanwar did face any real threat from his opponent as he cruised to a unanimous 5-0 victory at the Oxenford Studios arena here.

The Indian will next be up against Frank Masoe of Samoa in the quarter-finals.

4. Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal shone brightly in squash: India's Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal started their Gold Cost journey with a victory in the first round of squash. In women's singles category, Joshna Chinappa thrashed Lynette Vai of Papua New Guinea by 3-0. She kept her dominance throughout the match and it showed in the scorecard — she won the three rounds by 11-3, 11-7, 11-2 in just 13 minutes.

Dipika Pallikal overpowered Charlotte Knaggs of Trinidad and Tobago by 3-0.

Vikram Malhotra outplayed Manda Chilambwe of Zambia 3-0 in the round-of-64 in men's singles category. It was a smooth run for Malhotra as he finished the game within 15 minutes.

However, Saurav Ghoshal and Harinder Pal Sandhu disappointed with their performances. Ghoshal, who was beaten 2-3 by Jamaica's Chris Binnie in the round-of-32, played brilliantly in the first two games but lost the next three to bow out of the meet.





5. Cheers for gymnasts Yogeshwar Singh and Rakesh Patra on Day 1: Indian gymnasts Yogeshwar Singh and Rakesh Patra portrayed a magical performance on the opening day of Gold Cost Commonwealth Games. With a complete dominance, Yogeshwar Singh finished 21st with 75.300 points. He scored 12.450 points in floor exercise, 12.750 in pommel horse, 12.350 in rings, 13.050 in the vault while he scored 12.300 in parallel bars and 12.400 in the horizontal bar.

Rakesh topped the rings apparatus qualifying competition with a brilliant 13.950 points in the rings event. He got 5.600 points for his difficulty level and 8.350 points for execution.





6. What to looking forward to on Day 2? All eyes are on Deepak Lather and Saraswati Rout. Deepak Lather is competing in Men’s 69kg while Saraswati Rout in in Women’s 58kg as India has shown outstanding perfomance in Gold Cost in Commonwealth Games.

7. Disappointment in cycling: Indian cyclists failed to advance in men's Team Sprint, women's Team Sprint and track 4,000-metre Team Pursuit.

8. Some good news from paddlers: In men's table tennis, Indian team defeated Trinidad and Tobago and Northern Ireland in Group 1. Amalraj Anthony opened India's win with a 4-1 (11-5, 3-11, 11-2, 14-12) win over Dexter St. Louis before G. Sathiyan doubled the lead with a 3-0 (11-5, 11-5, 11-4) thrashing of Aaron Wilson.

Already 2-0 up, Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan teamed up to beat Yuvraaj Dookram and Aaron Wilson 3-0 (11-9, 11-4, 11-4) in the men's doubles match, making it 3-0 in favour of the Indians.

The women's team came out on top against Sri Lanka and Wales in Group 2.

Against Sri Lanka, Manika Batra gave India the lead with an easy 3-0 (11-3, 11-5, 11-3) win over Erandi Warusawithana.

Sutirtha Mukherjee then doubled the lead with an 11-5, 11-8, 11-4 verdict over Ishara Badu in the second singles tie.

Sutirtha then teamed up with Pooja Sahasrabudhe to beat Badu and Hansani Kapugeekiyana 11-6, 11-7, 11-3 in the doubles match to seal the victory.





9. Boxers march ahead: Star boxer Manoj Kumar advanced to the round of 16 in men's boxing 69-kilogram category after convincingly thrashing Osita Umeh of Nigeria 5-0 by unanimous verdict.

10. Swimmers Khade, Nataraj disappoint in semis: India's Virdhawal Khade and Srihari Nataraj disappointed with eighth place finishes in the men's 50-metre butterfly event and 100-metre backstroke event semi-final 2, respectively, at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, on Thursday.

11. India thrash Pak 5-0 in badminton mixed-team event: After completing its clean sweep against Sri Lanka, the star-studded Indian badminton team continued its stellar form as it thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan 5-0 in its Group A clash of the Mixed Team event on the opening day of the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium in Gold Coast, Australia, on Thursday.