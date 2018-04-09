It was a brilliant day for India at Gold Coast on Monday as the country’s medal tally doubled from the previous day in The weightlifting winning streak continued, with bagging a silver in the men's 105kg category. Shooter won gold after defeating Australia's Kerry Bell, while Om Mitharwal bagged bronze medal for India in men's 10m air pistol event. India's overall medal tally stands at 15th at the

A day before, women formed the core of India's stupendous day at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Golad Coast, Australia, where a 16-year-old Manu Bhaker delivered a record-shattering shooting gold medal. The table tennis team, meanwhile, stunned the fancied defending champions Singapore to clinch the top honours for the first time at the event. M C Mary Kom advanced to the medal rounds in her first and probably last appearance at the Games. India held on to their fourth position in the medals tally, having claimed seven gold, two silver and three bronze medals so far. A distant silver-medallist in the event also happened to be a woman — Heena Sidhu for shooting. In weightlifting, again, Punam Yadav (69kg) pulled off a personal best of 222kg to improve the bronze she had won in the 2014 edition, in the process adding another gold to India's haul. In hockey, Indian eves stunned Olympic champions England in its third pool match for a 2-1 victory, which took them closer to a semifinal berth.

India's basketball teams, however, suffered their third consecutive group-stage match loss to exit the 21st commonwealth Games without a win on Sunday. The Indian men lost to Scotland 81-96 while the women lost their third group-stage match to New Zealand 55-90 at the Cairns Convention Centre. The women's table tennis team of Manika Batra, Madhurika Patkar and Mouma Das beat Singapore 3-1 for a historic maiden gold. In badminton, Saina Nehwal remained in good form and guided India to a 3-1 triumph over Singapore in the mixed team event.

In track-and-field events, shot-putter Tejinder Singh made it to the finals, while Mohammed Anas Yahiya topped his 400m heat to book a slot in the semifinals.



Here are the top 10 developments around Commonwealth Games 2018, India's performance, and schedule for the CWG events:

1. Weightlifting: bagged silver in men's 105kg weightlifting. This is India's 13th medal overall at the Games.

2. Athletics: Tejaswin Shankar clears 2.21m in his second attempt in Men's High Jump Qualifying Round (Group A)

3. Shooting: Apurvi Chandela qualifies in top spot for the Women's 10m Air Rifle Final with 423.2 points and in the process, the 25-year-old broke her own Games qualification record of 415.6 she set in Glasgow in 2014. Compatriot Mehuli Ghosh also makes the cut in 5th place with a score of 413.7. The top 8 shooters out of 18 will compete in the Final.

4. Jitu Rai, Om bag gold and bronze respectively in 10m Air Pistol final: bagged Gold for India and shooter Om Mitharval equalled the Commonwealth Games (CWG) record on his way to qualifying for the final of the men's 10m Air Pistol event on Monday. Om shot 584 in the qualifying round to equal the meet record set by fellow Indian Samaresh Jung at the 2006 CWG in Melbourne.

5. Gold Coast after Day 4 competitions: Top-10 positions in the medal tally after Day 4 of the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) on Sunday. The list is in the order of rank, nation, gold medal, silver medal, bronze medal and total medals.





SV Sunil ensured India's victory in the 59th minute and beat Wales 4-3 in a dramatic encounter at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Sunday. It was a must-win game for India, having drawn 1-1 to Pakistan and losing 0-3 to Malaysia in the previous two Pool B matches.

Dilpreet Singh (16), Mandeep Singh (28'), Harmanpreet Singh (57') were the other goal scorers for India. For Wales, Gareth Furlong scored a hat-trick to snatch India's lead on three occasions (17', 45' and 58'), converting three out of the four penalty corners for Wales. India will take on Malaysia in their next Pool B match.

7. President Kovind, PM Modi laud Indians for CWG victory: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday lauded the Indian women's table tennis team for their victory. "Congratulations to the Golden Girls - Manika Batra, Madhurika Patkar, and Mouma Das - for bagging India's first ever Women's Table Tennis Team GOLD at Commonwealth Games. Stupendous achievement," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his "delight" on the achievement. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said, "A well deserved and historic Gold for the Indian women's Table Tennis team! Congratulations to the team. Delighted at this accomplishment."

The Indian women table tennis team staged a winning show on Day 4 of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games as they defeated defending champions Singapore 3-1 to claim gold. This is India's first ever gold at the multi-sport event. They had earlier appeared in the finals at the home edition of the Games in 2010, and finished fourth in the Glasgow Games.

8. Mary Kom assured of medal at CWG: On her debut at the Commonwealth Games, World champion M.C. Mary Kom (48kg) booked India a medal in boxing after defeating Scotland's Megan Gordon and advancing to the semi-final at the Gold coast on Sunday. Olympic medallist Mary Kom registered a comfortable 5-0 win over her 18-year-old opponent in the women's 48 kg category at the Oxenford Boxing studios. She will next face Sri Lanka's Anusha Dilrukshi in the last four on April 11.

9. Winless Indian basketball teams exit: India's basketball teams suffered their third consecutive group stage match losses to exit the 21st commonwealth Games without a win on Sunday. The Indian men lost to Scotland 81-96 while the women lost their third group stage match to New Zealand 55-90 at the Cairns Convention Centre. In the boys category, India failed to match the quality and pace of Scotland and got bowed out of the meet. Aravind Annadurai (27 baskets) and Amjyot Gill (26) were the major contributors for India.

10. Sajan fails to qualify for men's 100 butterfly final: Sajan Prakash failed to qualify for the finals of men's 100m butterfly after finishing fifth in the semifinals of swimming competition at the 21st Commonwealth games on Saturday.

Prakash clocked 54.12 seconds in semifinal 2, while England's James Guy (52.34), South Africa's Chad Le Clos (52.56) and Canada's Josiah Binnema (53.41) took the first three spots respectively. Prakash had earlier managed 54.11 seconds in the heats to finish behind Australia's Grant Irvine, who produced a timing of 53.89 at the Optus Aquatic Centre.

India's CWG schedule for Monday

Following is India's schedule on Day 5 of competitions at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Monday.

Smit Singh Women's 10m Air Rifle Qualification Apurvi Chandela (6:30 IST) Mehuli Ghosh

BOXING Men's 52kg Round of 16 Gaurav Solanki vs Akimos Annang Ampiah (8:02 IST)

Men's 60kg Round of 16 Manish Kaushik vs Trinidad and Tobago's Michael Alexander (8:47 IST)

BADMINTON Mixed Team Event Gold Medal Match India vs Malaysia (13:01 IST)

TABLE TENNIS Men's Team Semifinal India vs Singapore (5:00 IST)

ATHLETICS

Men's High Jump Qualifying Round - Group A Tejaswin Shankar (5:50 IST)

Women's 400m Round 1 - Heat 1 Poovamma Raju Machettira (6:00 IST)

Women's 400m Round 1 - Heat 5 Hima Das (6:28 IST)

Men's 400m Semifinal 3 Muhammed Anas Yahiya (15:42 IST)

Men's Shot Put Final Tejinder Singh (15:55 IST)

Women's 10,000m Final Loganathan Suriya (16:05 IST)

SWIMMING Men's 200m Backstroke Heat 2 Srihari Nataraj (6:05 IST)

Men's 50m Freestyle Heat 6 Virdhawal Khade (6:45 IST)

LAWN BOWLS Women's Pairs Section A - Round 1 India vs Wales (9:01 IST)

Men's Singles Section A - Round 1 Krishna Xalxo vs Kenya's Cephas Kimwaki Kimani (7:45 IST)

Men's Fours Section B - Round 1 India vs South Africa (12:31 IST)

Women's Triples Section A - Round 1 India vs Fijji (12:31 IST)

Women's Triples Section A - Round 2 India vs Papua New Guinea (15:30 IST)

Men's Singles Section A - Round 2 Krishna Xalxo vs England's Robert Paxton (15:30 IST).