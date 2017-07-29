TRENDING ON BS
No more blanket in AC coaches; Railways to instead raise temp to 24 degrees
Cross-border insolvency is the need of the hour: Justice A K Sikri

He urged insolvency professionals to delve deep into cases, get better understanding of the subject

Veena Mani  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock

Justice A K Sikri, justice in the apex court of India, in an event in the capital, said that cross-border insolvency is the need of the hour. Justice Sikri also said that the focus should also be in the successful implementation of the code. 

While the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has notified the section pertaining to cross-border insolvency, the rules haven't been put in place. The insolvency is in the process of framing rules for the same. 

He urged insolvency professionals to delve deep into cases and get a better understanding of the subject. 

IBBI Chairman M S Sahoo said: "Insolvency is reform for the stakeholder, by the stakeholders, of the stakeholders. The resolution process is on for 200 companies. "

Sahoo believes that appeals in high court and supreme court are helping us sort out toothing problems. He took the example of Uttama Galva Steel's appeal that went all the way to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). Uttama Galva case was a classics example of 'disputed debt'. 

