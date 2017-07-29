Cross-border insolvency is the need of the hour: Justice A K Sikri

Justice A K Sikri, justice in the apex court of India, in an event in the capital, said that cross-border insolvency
is the need of the hour. Justice Sikri also said that the focus should also be in the successful implementation of the code.
While the Insolvency
and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has notified the section pertaining to cross-border insolvency, the rules haven't been put in place. The insolvency
is in the process of framing rules for the same.
He urged insolvency
professionals to delve deep into cases and get a better understanding of the subject.
Sahoo believes that appeals in high court and supreme court are helping us sort out toothing problems. He took the example of Uttama Galva Steel's appeal that went all the way to the National
Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). Uttama Galva case was a classics example of 'disputed debt'.
